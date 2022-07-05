Advertise with Us
Boy returned home safe; found walking along Hwy 51

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department reunited a boy with his family.

Officers found the boy walking in the area of Highway 51 and Haywood Drive.

The boy was unable to tell officers where he lives or who his family is.

He has since been reunited with his family and is safe.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

