Boy returned home safe; found walking along Hwy 51

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department reunited a boy with his family.

Officers found the boy walking in the area of Highway 51 and Haywood Drive.

The boy was unable to tell officers where he lives or who his family is.

He has since been reunited with his family and is safe.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.