SCSO: Deputy gets run over by a car, shoots suspect

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy is recovering after being run over by a car Monday night while responding to a disturbance in Cordova.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect involved in a disturbance ran over the deputy on Durhamshire Drive around 9 p.m.

The deputy then shot at the driver, according to SCSO.

The deputy was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

