SCSO: Deputy gets run over by a car, shoots suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County deputy is recovering after being run over by a car Monday night while responding to a disturbance in Cordova.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect involved in a disturbance ran over the deputy on Durhamshire Drive around 9 p.m.

The deputy then shot at the driver, according to SCSO.

The deputy was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.