Police presence on Beale reassures visitors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is coming to an end, it’s also the first weekend with a major security boost on Memphis’ most famous street.

You may remember Memphis Police announced the department would double the number of officers on Beale Street this weekend.

“Lately it’s been, we were just noticing more older people out than younger people and it just seems more safe,” said Southaven resident Shamika Robinson.

Southaven resident and frequent Beale Street visitor Shamika Robinson said she and her husband have noticed larger police presence on Beale Street recently.

But for the Fourth of July Weekend Memphis Police said they doubled the number of boots on the famous street.

“We’ve seen them riding around just looking to make sure everything is secure,” said Memphis resident Dwaynesha Lewis.

Memphians Dwaynesha Lewis and Ayonna Danielle said they like seeing more police patrolling on Beale. Both said it makes them feel safer.

“They trying to stop the violence and build a better community,” said Memphis resident Ayonna Danielle.

Lewis and Danielle say they typically visit Beale Street during the day.

“I feel like it’ll be more safer during the daytime rather than night time because it will be a lot of youth out and older people,” said Lewis. It’s just for your safety.”

This holiday weekend, there have been 40 reported crimes in the downtown area ranging from thefts from motor vehicles to vandalism.

One theft, an assault, and a purse snatching were also reported near Beale Street but no crimes were reported directly on Beale.

One reason why some may have noticed more police on Beale before the recently added officers is due to security measures put in a few months ago by the Downtown Memphis Commission.

President Paul Young told us they expect a five-dollar entrance fee and extra wanding on the weekends to continue throughout the summer.

