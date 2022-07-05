MPD issues missing child alert for 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued an alert Monday for a missing child who was last seen at her home in Hillview Village Apartments.

Saena Jones, 12, was last seen leaving her home on foot early Monday afternoon without permission. She was last seen with braided hair wearing a blue shirt and multi-colored boxer shorts.

If you have information, call 901-545-COPS.

