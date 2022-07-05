Advertise with Us
MPD issues missing child alert for 12-year-old

Saena Jones
Saena Jones(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued an alert Monday for a missing child who was last seen at her home in Hillview Village Apartments.

Saena Jones, 12, was last seen leaving her home on foot early Monday afternoon without permission. She was last seen with braided hair wearing a blue shirt and multi-colored boxer shorts.

If you have information, call 901-545-COPS.

