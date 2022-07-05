Hot and humid through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It already feels muggy this morning and the temperatures will continue to climb. High temperatures will be around 100 this afternoon. Due to he humidity, it will feel more like 105-110. There is a Heat Advisory in effect again today. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 70s to 80 degrees tonight. There could be a stray downpour today, but most of us won’t see rain.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 10%. High: 99 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 80. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: There is already a heat advisory issued for all Mid-South counties through Thursday. High temperatures each day will be around 100 degrees with overnight lows near 80. The heat index will be over 105 every day and could exceed 110 in some areas. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible, but there won’t be any considerable rain chances.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through on Saturday, which will finally bring some rain to the area. There could be heavy rain at times. Although we won’t get a huge drop in temperatures, there will be a slight dip into the mid 90s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

