High heat and humidity for most of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High temperatures will be around 100 this afternoon. With the high humidity, it will feel more like 105-110. There is a Heat Advisory in place through this evening. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 70s to 80 degrees tonight. There could be a stray downpour today, but most of us won’t see rain.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 10%. High: 99 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 80. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A heat advisory is already issued for all Mid-South counties through Thursday. High temperatures each day will be around 100 degrees with overnight lows near 80. It will feel as hot as 105 degrees every day and could exceed 110 in some areas. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible, but there won’t be any considerable rain chances.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will move through on Saturday, which will finally bring some rain to the area. There could be heavy rain at times. Although we won’t get a huge drop in temperatures, there will be a slight dip into the mid 90s on Sunday.

