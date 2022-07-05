Advertise with Us
Excessive heat through the end of the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An early downpour is possible, mainly in northeast MS. Expect a few clouds overnight with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds: southwest at 5 mph..

WEDNESDAY: An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect with highs around 100 and feels-like temperatures of 108-112. A stray downpour is possible, mainly in northeast MS. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the low 80s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be extremely hot with high temperatures around 100. Overnight lows will be around 80 each night. The heat index will be around 110. A stray afternoon pop-up shower will be possible each day, but most areas will stay dry.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will attempt to move through on Saturday, which will bring a higher chance of scattered showers or storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s both days. Lows will be in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

