East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after getting hit by a vehicle.
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW TAZWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after getting hit by a vehicle, officials told WVLT News.

Fire officials told WVLT that 77-year-old Roger Estes was killed while he was directing traffic at an Independence Day event for the fire department on Monday.

Officials said the crash occurred approximately 1:00 p.m. on Highway 33 South in New Tazwell. Estes was reportedly hit by a Ford truck and died from his injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

