City of Memphis opens cooling center, MLGW not disconnecting services

Thermometer graphic
Thermometer graphic(WAFB)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the high heat index extending into the evening, the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Tuesday to help residents escape the scorching heat.

The cooling center will open at the J.K. Lewis Senior Center, located at 1199 North Parkway, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

MLGW announced via Facebook that the company will not be disconnecting residential services due to the forecasted heat index of 100 degrees.

Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations can contact:

  • Memphis Union Mission | 383 Poplar Avenue | 901-526-8403
  • The Salvation Army | 696 Jackson Avenue | 901-529-4545
  • Additional shelters | 901-529-4545

The Office of Emergency Management will begin helping make transportation accommodations at 3 p.m. Call 901-297-1680 for assistance.

