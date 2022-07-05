City of Memphis opens cooling center, MLGW not disconnecting services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the high heat index extending into the evening, the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Tuesday to help residents escape the scorching heat.

The cooling center will open at the J.K. Lewis Senior Center, located at 1199 North Parkway, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

MLGW announced via Facebook that the company will not be disconnecting residential services due to the forecasted heat index of 100 degrees.

Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations can contact:

Memphis Union Mission | 383 Poplar Avenue | 901-526-8403

The Salvation Army | 696 Jackson Avenue | 901-529-4545

Additional shelters | 901-529-4545

The Office of Emergency Management will begin helping make transportation accommodations at 3 p.m. Call 901-297-1680 for assistance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.