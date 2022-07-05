Advertise with Us
Accused kidnappers chased by MPD into Southaven

Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police found a car responsible for kidnapping in the area of Mendenhall and Winchester just before 4 p.m.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle refused.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Southaven, Miss., where they got the vehicle to stop at Church Road and I-55 with assistance from Southaven Police.

Four suspects were detained, and the victim who was also in the vehicle is safe.

