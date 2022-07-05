Accused kidnapper charged after police chase ending in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police found a car used in a kidnapping that started in Memphis and ended in Southaven.

It started at Exxon on South Mendenhall just before 4 p.m. on July 4.

The officers made contact with the suspect, who was identified as Dominique Williams, who was driving the car. Officers tried to pull over the suspect but he refused and began to speed, escaping police sight.

Police then found the car again and followed it into DeSoto County causing multiple DeSoto Co. sheriffs to pursue Williams as well.

Officers spoke with the victim, who told police they were at the gas station arguing with Williams while the children were in the car.

The victim says Williams took the keys out of her car and refused to give them back. Then they both got out of the car and began to argue more.

The victim said she refused to get back in the car with the Williams. She also told police Williams began to grab her by her hair and clothes and forced her in the car against her will.

Officers spoke with a witness who told police Williams drove down the street in the same direction as the victim. A witness told police another car pulled up beside them trying to help.

However, a witness said Williams pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other car, and later used the same gun to force the victim into the car by force.

Police did not find a gun when they searched the car.

Williams had four warrants for aggravated assault one warrant for aggravated robbery and one for possession of controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.