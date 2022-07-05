Advertise with Us
2 arrests made from fatal 2-year-old shooting

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two arrests were made in connection with the West Memphis shooting on June 17.

Jataka Jimmerson, a 2-year-old boy, died from the shooting.

Johnny Warren, 18, and Jerome Patterson, 19, have been charged with capital murder battery in the first degree and terroristic act.

They were arrested on June 30 by West Memphis Police.

