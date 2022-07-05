Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

19-year-old arrested; shots fired into car with children inside

Markel Glenn
Markel Glenn(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after allegedly firing gunshots into a vehicle with children inside.

Records show Markel Glenn is charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Glenn was reportedly in the residential area of Raible Drive in Millington when he claims a red car pulled up and started shooting at him. He returned fire striking a mother’s car with her two children inside.

When officers arrived on the scene the mother told them a man fired shots at her vehicle.

An affidavit says officers located Glenn’s wrecked vehicle just a couple of miles away at the intersection of Navy Road and Marvin Road.

While he was detained, Glenn allegedly told officers about the shooting and that he fled the scene after firing his gun. He also admitted to throwing the gun in the woods but officers were unable to locate it.

Glenn’s bond is set at $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Memphis Police Department
3 shot in front of Tiger Lane
WSMV boating death
Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Memphis police had a busy weekend amid a rash of violence.
Accused kidnappers chased by MPD into Southaven

Latest News

Memphis/Shelby County law enforcement agencies
SCSO: Deputy gets run over by a car, suspect shot
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic
A volunteer firefighter with South Claiborne County Fire Department was killed Monday after...
East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 7/5