19-year-old arrested; shots fired into car with children inside

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is facing charges after allegedly firing gunshots into a vehicle with children inside.

Records show Markel Glenn is charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Glenn was reportedly in the residential area of Raible Drive in Millington when he claims a red car pulled up and started shooting at him. He returned fire striking a mother’s car with her two children inside.

When officers arrived on the scene the mother told them a man fired shots at her vehicle.

An affidavit says officers located Glenn’s wrecked vehicle just a couple of miles away at the intersection of Navy Road and Marvin Road.

While he was detained, Glenn allegedly told officers about the shooting and that he fled the scene after firing his gun. He also admitted to throwing the gun in the woods but officers were unable to locate it.

Glenn’s bond is set at $25,000.

