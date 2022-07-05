Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 dead, another injured in Marshall County shooting

Marshall County Sheriff's Department
Marshall County Sheriff's Department(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Lamar, Mississippi Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the M&W Quick Stop on Highway 72 just after 2 p.m.

They located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced deceased on scene and the second victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where he is listed in very critical condition.

Deputies believe the two victims were shooting at each other.

The details surrounding the shooting is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

