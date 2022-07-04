Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman charged in deadly weekend stabbing

Velma Young charged in fatal stabbing
Velma Young charged in fatal stabbing(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly stabbing over the weekend has led to the arrest of a Memphis woman.

According to an affidavit, Velma Young is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating evidence and false reporting in connection to the stabbing.

On Saturday around 4:45 a.m. found a man suffering a wound to his chest. He was pronounced deceased moments later.

While on the scene, Young told officers the victim was her boyfriend and the two lived together. She also alleged she found her boyfriend was stabbed when she came home.

A blood-stained knife was later found on the bed inside the apartment prompting investigators to question her further.

Young allegedly waived her rights and admitted to stabbing the victim during an argument, cleaning the crime scene with bleach and dragging his body outside.

She then asked a neighbor to call 9111 and report the stabbing.

She is now being held without bond, according to Shelby County jail records.

