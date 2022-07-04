Advertise with Us
Website to file for unemployment claims back up and running

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee portal for residents to file for unemployment benefits is back up and running.

Jobs4TN.gov was down for nearly a week after an apparent cyber attack, according to the company that runs the site.

The website was down from June 25 through July 2.

You’re asked to complete last week’s claim by this Friday.

Here are instructions for completing weekly certifications

  • After you file your claim and staff complete an initial review, you will receive an email with instructions explaining when to start your weekly certifications.
  • Please note, that staff will need to review your application to determine the eligibility of your claim and that will take multiple weeks to complete.
  • Because you could not certify for the week ending June 25, you now need to complete certifications for that week and the week ending July 2.
  • The system will prompt you to complete this process for both weeks.
  • Please remember, that Monday, July 4, is a bank holiday, so payments will be delayed by a day.

