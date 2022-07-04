Three charged in Olive Branch attempted carjacking, shots fired

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. – Olive Branch Police department is investigating an attempted carjacking where shots were fired Monday morning.

Olive Branch police along with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department responded to shots fired call at the Shell gas station on the corner of Highway 305 North and Expressway Drive just before 10 a.m.

Officers on the scene took two suspects in custody, one of those suspects is a 16-year-old from Memphis, and the other, 20-year-old Reginald Fleming, also from Memphis.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Jeric Harton, who had been injured in the shooting, was located at a nearby hospital.

All three suspects are to be charged with attempted carjacking, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of stolen property.

Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

