Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Three charged in Olive Branch attempted carjacking, shots fired

Police
Police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. – Olive Branch Police department is investigating an attempted carjacking where shots were fired Monday morning.

Olive Branch police along with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department responded to shots fired call at the Shell gas station on the corner of Highway 305 North and Expressway Drive just before 10 a.m.

Officers on the scene took two suspects in custody, one of those suspects is a 16-year-old from Memphis, and the other, 20-year-old Reginald Fleming, also from Memphis.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Jeric Harton, who had been injured in the shooting, was located at a nearby hospital.

All three suspects are to be charged with attempted carjacking, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of stolen property. 

Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Thompson enjoys a variety of hobbies and has no plans to slow down.
Tennessee man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot
Memphis Police Department
3 shot in front of Tiger Lane
Giorgio Jennings' attack included six victims and 22 felony offenses.
Home invader sentenced to over 100 years for attack in Berclair area
Memphis Police Department
4 people killed within 12 hours, police say

Latest News

Velma Young charged in fatal stabbing
Woman charged in deadly weekend stabbing
Byron Pipkin
Affidavit: Man shoots, kills girlfriend with 6-year-old child nearby
Memphis cooling center
City of Memphis opens cooling center as heat index tops 100 degrees
Dyersburg Police Department
Suspect arrested after 4-hour barricade situation in Dyersburg