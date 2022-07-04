Suspect arrested after 4 hour barricade situation in Dyersburg

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg authorities say a 64-year-old man is in custody after a domestic incident turned into a 4-hour barricade situation over the weekend.

Police responded to a call on McGaughney Street where they received reports of a woman saying “stop.” When officers arrived at the residence around 11:09 a.m, Saturday they found the woman and suspect William Climer in a shed behind the home.

Climer is accused of holding his wife at knifepoint.

Dyersburg officials say when the officer pulled his weapon, Climer dropped the knife allowing his wife to run away.

That’s when Climer shut the door and barricaded himself inside the shed.

After learning Climer was suicidal, negotiators tried to get Climer out of the shed but he refused to communicate, according Dyersburg Police Department.

Eventually, officers used a chemical agent to get him out of the structure. He was taken into custody and admitted to West Tennessee Healthcare.

Climer is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.

