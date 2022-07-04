Searing heat through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray downpour will be possible through sunset, mainly in north MS. Most of the fireworks shows should not be impacted. Temperatures will hold in the 90s with a heat index over 100.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: south at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: HEAT ADVISORY in effect all day. Hot and steamy with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Feels like temperatures will range from 105-110. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, mainly in north MS. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

INTENSE HEAT THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday through Friday will be extremely hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100. Overnight lows will be around 80 each night. The heat index will be over 105 every day and could exceed 110 in some areas. There is already a heat advisory issued for all Mid-South counties through Thursday. A stray afternoon pop-up shower will be possible each day, but most areas will stay dry.

WEEKEND: A weak cold front will attempt to move through on Saturday, which will bring a slightly higher chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and low to mid 90s Sunday. Lows will be in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.