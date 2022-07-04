Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Redbirds fall to jumbo shrimp 7-2 in series finale

Newport native made his season debut for the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night.
Newport native made his season debut for the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night.(KAIT-TV)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Redbirds set off some early fireworks Saturday night with a thrilling walk-off win in the tenth inning over the Jacksonville jumbo shrimp.

The two teams were back in action to wrap up A six-game set tonight.

Tommy Parsons got the call for the Redbirds and he was burned by the home run ball big time in the fifth.

The game was 1-0 when Charles Leblanc took him up and out into the bullpen in left-center.

A solo shot made it 2-0.

Batter Ryan Lavarnway decided to get in on the act. It was a little bit of deja vu as that ball landed in the bullpen.

The game was 3-0 for Jacksonville.

Three batters later Willians Astudillo or “La Tortuga” was in the big leagues and crushing that hanging breaking ball.

His second of the game, a third of the inning for the jumbo shrimp as they extend the lead to 4-0.

On the spot for Memphis’ bottom nine, Moises Gomez who delivered the walk-off winner last night has his first triple-A home run.

The two-run shot was far too little too late.

Redbirds fell 7-2, they lose four of six to Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Thompson enjoys a variety of hobbies and has no plans to slow down.
Tennessee man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot
Memphis Police Department
4 people killed within 12 hours, police say
Choosey Parker (Source: family)
Suspect in murder of Memphis activist pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Memphis Police Department
3 shot in front of Tiger Lane

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first...
Cardinals hit 4 straight homers, Arenado delivers game winner
Redbirds walk-off Jumbo Shrimp in 10th inning
Memphis 901 FC
901 FC shut out on road against Tampa Bay
Memphis 901 FC
901 FC prepares for Saturday match at Tampa FC