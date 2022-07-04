Redbirds fall to jumbo shrimp 7-2 in series finale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Redbirds set off some early fireworks Saturday night with a thrilling walk-off win in the tenth inning over the Jacksonville jumbo shrimp.

The two teams were back in action to wrap up A six-game set tonight.

Tommy Parsons got the call for the Redbirds and he was burned by the home run ball big time in the fifth.

The game was 1-0 when Charles Leblanc took him up and out into the bullpen in left-center.

A solo shot made it 2-0.

Batter Ryan Lavarnway decided to get in on the act. It was a little bit of deja vu as that ball landed in the bullpen.

The game was 3-0 for Jacksonville.

Three batters later Willians Astudillo or “La Tortuga” was in the big leagues and crushing that hanging breaking ball.

His second of the game, a third of the inning for the jumbo shrimp as they extend the lead to 4-0.

On the spot for Memphis’ bottom nine, Moises Gomez who delivered the walk-off winner last night has his first triple-A home run.

The two-run shot was far too little too late.

Redbirds fell 7-2, they lose four of six to Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.