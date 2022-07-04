Mid-South Fourth of July Celebrations

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Ellie Appling has lived at The Village at Germantown for 16 years and participated in every Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade they’ve had for that same amount of time.

After COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, she is excited to see one of her favorite events come back to a place she loves.

“We had a great parade today. We are back full blast and it really couldn’t have been better,” Appling said. “It’s a great way to say thank you to the United States that we love so much.”

Appling, who was born during The Great Depression, has seen a lot in her life. From countless wars and more natural disasters than she can count. But, she says, she never lost hope that America can always bounce back.

“We are in some dark days right now,” she said. “But to see all of the wonderful Fourth of July celebrations all across the country is so great.”

She believes days like today show unity in the United States.

To Appling, this “beautiful display of patriotism” proves there can be unity within these United States.

She also said every small gesture is a small step closer to a more perfect union, and the Fourth of July Parade with her neighbors and best friends is how she’s choosing to do her part.

“It has to be fixed and we have to get busy and do it. I think this is a fantastic day and way to get it all started,” Appling said.

