Hot & humid for Fourth of July

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures and humidity will remain high today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The “feels like” temperature will reach 105-110, so a Heat Advisory is in effect today. It will remain warm tonight with low temperatures in the upper 70s. A stray shower will be possible today, but most of the area will remain dry. Any showers that develop will end before sunset, so rain will not impact fireworks tonight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 95 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday through Friday will be extremely hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows near 80 each night. The heat index could exceed 110 some days, so heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be likely. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible each day.

WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy next weekend with chances of showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s, but there will be a slight dip in temperatures compared to the week.

