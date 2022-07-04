Frayser home caught on fire by neighbor shooting off fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday night, the Memphis Fire Department responded to multiple house fires, including one in Frayser caused by a Mid-South man setting off fireworks for the fourth of July that ignited his neighbor’s house nearby.

The home belonged to a Frayser family for the last 30 years.

Too devastated to speak on camera, the homeowner said that their lives have changed forever.

“We started to hear a small boom, boom, boom, and then it went up, it was so fast,” said Lenon James who started a house fire with fireworks,” said Lenon James who started the house fire.

Celebrating the Fourth of July early, around 10 p.m. Sunday, Lennon James said he and his family were setting off bottle rockets in the middle of the street when one took off the wrong way.

“When it exploded, it exploded near that house, you know how embers from when it pops the little sprinkles come down and it came near a tree, so we thought it had dissipated,” said James.

The flames from the fireworks ignited his neighbor’s garage and other parts of the house.

It was when James said he ran over to alert one of the homeowners who were inside the home at the time.

“We got them out the house, he was laying on the couch with his dog, and he was like what and we were like sorry but your house is on fire,” said James.

James said although he’s been launching fireworks for years, this incident has made him think twice.

“It’s more heartbroken to see it than to know that it was partly my fault, no it was my fault so I don’t know what to say in there,” said James. “I’m not going to ever shoot fireworks in the neighborhood again.”

The homeowners say they plan to pursue charges but until then they have boarded up their house until they figure out what to do next.

James said he’s willing to help fix what he’s done in any way possible.

Memphis Fire Department reminds us that shooting most fireworks within the city limits is prohibited without a permit.

