Fourth of July fireworks plan for pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fireworks are a fun, festive staple of July Fourth celebrations, but it’s not always fun and games.

For your furry friends, it can be one of the scariest days of the year.

Pet owner Sonja Jackson said, “Ya know, the fireworks have already started and I just want him to not flip out and last year he flipped out pretty bad!”

Jackson’s pup, Sir Duke, is one of those pets that aren’t a fan.

“This is our second park today,” Jackson said

All in hopes Sir Duke gets tuckered out before the TNT goes off after dark.

Jackson said, “That’s the goal really to get him tired out!”

Here are some tips for pet owners from The Humane Society.

Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights, and strong smells, so it’s probably best to keep them inside and at home for the fourth of July fun.

Ask your veterinarian if there is any way to ease your pet’s anxiety during this time of year.

The humane society said more pets go missing in the weeks surrounding Independence Day than any other time of the year, so you should also make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an ID tag.

“They run away because of the sound, so just be prepared,“ Jackson said. “Yeah, nobody wants their dog to run away!”

