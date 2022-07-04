Advertise with Us
Details surface of inmate fight at Hardeman County Correctional Facility

By Parker King
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re learning new details of a fight between inmates at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility from June 11.

Calls came to the newsroom from friends and family members of inmates, concerned for safety, and over the weekend CoreCivic, the company that owns and operates the private prison, confirmed the fight.

Brandon Rickman is a Tennessee resident who claims to know an inmate inside the facility who witnessed that fight take place.

“They literally treat people like animals or less than human beings. I understand that you’re there for rehabilitation, but it’s literally... This system needs to be turned on its head. It’s not rehabilitation at all,” Rickman said.

In the above statement, CoreCivic addresses the firing of a corrections officer for “violating established policies.”

We’ve not been able to confirm what specific policies were violated.

This is the third incident to take place at this facility in the last year, with two fights happening in September of last year.

We’ve learned the inmate who was taken to a Mid-South hospital by helicopter has since recovered and is back in the facility.

Rickman is worried for the safety of his connection within the prison, concerned little change will come from a TDOC investigation.

“I’m sure they have standards that they have to set or have to be met to satisfy our government, but it’s literally private run, owned, and operated. They really set their own standards. Who’s really watching them?”

As CoreCivic’s statement says, this is still an ongoing investigation with TDOC.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this investigation to see if any additional information comes to light.

