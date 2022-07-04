Details surface of inmate fight at Hardeman County Correctional Facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re learning new details of a fight between inmates at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility from June 11.

Calls came to the newsroom from friends and family members of inmates, concerned for safety, and over the weekend CoreCivic, the company that owns and operates the private prison, confirmed the fight.

At approximately 5:59 p.m. CDT, Saturday, June 11, multiple inmates at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility (HCCF) were engaged in a physical altercation. An emergency was called, and facility staff immediately responded to the situation. After attempts by facility staff to deescalate the situation were unsuccessful, the facility emergency response team responded to provide additional support. The emergency response team members, in conjunction with other staff members, were able gain compliance of the inmates, mitigating further risk of injury to both inmates and staff. One inmate was injured during this altercation. Facility medical staff and the emergency medical service personnel that had responded to the facility determined that this individual should be life-flighted to a nearby hospital for further assessment and treatment of their injuries. This individual has been released from the hospital and has returned to the facility. All other inmates and staff that were involved in this incident were evaluated by medical staff with no injuries being noted. Our partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) were immediately notified. TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct (OIC) is investigating this incident. Following CoreCivic's preliminary internal review of the events and activities surrounding this incident, we identified instances where one of our correctional officers violated established policies. These policies are fundamental to ensuring the facility operates safely and securely, and all staff are trained on these policies and expected to adhere to them at all times. As a result of these policy violations, the employee in question was terminated. Out of respect for personal privacy considerations, the name of this individual is not being disclosed. We’re committed to providing comprehensive, compassionate care for every individual at HCCF, and set high standards that, along with our government partner, we expect to be met at all times. In the rare instance that this does not occur, we take immediate steps to correct the issue, and we believe our actions in this situation reflect that.

Brandon Rickman is a Tennessee resident who claims to know an inmate inside the facility who witnessed that fight take place.

“They literally treat people like animals or less than human beings. I understand that you’re there for rehabilitation, but it’s literally... This system needs to be turned on its head. It’s not rehabilitation at all,” Rickman said.

In the above statement, CoreCivic addresses the firing of a corrections officer for “violating established policies.”

We’ve not been able to confirm what specific policies were violated.

This is the third incident to take place at this facility in the last year, with two fights happening in September of last year.

We’ve learned the inmate who was taken to a Mid-South hospital by helicopter has since recovered and is back in the facility.

Rickman is worried for the safety of his connection within the prison, concerned little change will come from a TDOC investigation.

“I’m sure they have standards that they have to set or have to be met to satisfy our government, but it’s literally private run, owned, and operated. They really set their own standards. Who’s really watching them?”

As CoreCivic’s statement says, this is still an ongoing investigation with TDOC.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this investigation to see if any additional information comes to light.

