Decision on Mississippi abortion trigger law could come this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - As the nation continues to grapple with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade the hearing on Mississippi’s abortion trigger law is scheduled for this week.

As it stands, the law would ban nearly all abortions by July 7 if allowed to take effect.

We could learn in court Tuesday if the law is able to go into effect. The hearing comes after a lawsuit was filed to challenge the abortion ban.

The Mississippi Supreme Court appointed Judge Debbra K. Halford to oversee a newly filed lawsuit.

”Along the lines of what Dobbs said on the federal level, you’re not going to find any mention of abortion or our right to abortion in the Mississippi Constitution. It just simply isn’t there in any attempt to create one, as was created in Roe certainly has now been struck down by the U.S. High Court in the Dobbs decision,” said Sen. Joey Fillingane.

”The federal right to privacy is gone. Only the state right remains -- and not for long,” said Mississippi College Professor of Law Matt Steffey.

This means the issue of rights of privacy will end up back in the state’s Supreme Court potentially impacting the enforcement of the trigger law.

