City of Memphis opens cooling center as heat index tops 100 degrees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the predicted heat index the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Monday to help keep community members in need out of the scorching temperatures.

The cooling center will open at the Marion Hale Center from noon-8 p.m.

The center is located at 4791 Willow Road.

Anyone in need of overnight shelter accommodations can contact:

Memphis Union Mission | 383 Poplar Avenue | 901-526-8403

The Salvation Army | 696 Jackson Avenue | 901-529-4545

The Office of Emergency Management will begin helping make transportation accommodations at 11 a.m. Call 901-297-1680 for assistance.

