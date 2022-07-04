Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
City of Memphis opens cooling center as heat index tops 100 degrees

Memphis cooling center
Memphis cooling center(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the predicted heat index the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Monday to help keep community members in need out of the scorching temperatures.

The cooling center will open at the Marion Hale Center from noon-8 p.m.

The center is located at 4791 Willow Road.

Anyone in need of overnight shelter accommodations can contact:

  • Memphis Union Mission | 383 Poplar Avenue | 901-526-8403
  • The Salvation Army | 696 Jackson Avenue | 901-529-4545

The Office of Emergency Management will begin helping make transportation accommodations at 11 a.m. Call 901-297-1680 for assistance.

