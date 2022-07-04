Affidavit: Man shoots, kills girlfriend with 6-year-old child nearby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend and barricading himself in a Memphis hotel last week is now behind bars.

Officials released details leading up to the murder of Marquicha Thomas in an affidavit.

Suspect Byron Pipkin, 33, allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at a home in Cordova on June 30 while a 6-year-old girl was just inside the home.

SCSO detectives have arrested Byron Pipkin, 33, and charged him with First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, Domestic Assault-Bodily Harm, and existing arrest warrants. pic.twitter.com/bHqaTUo6vY — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 2, 2022

A witness in the area said they saw Pipkin and Thomas arguing inside the garage when Thomas tried to run away. The witness claims they watched Pipkin shoot Thomas before she collapsed in the yard.

He then dragged her back into the garage, went inside the residence and told the 6-year-old girl to come with him, according to the affidavit.

Moments later Pipkin fled the scene with the child in a white Mercedes Benz. Investigators say as he was leaving the area, he called 911 reporting his girlfriend was shot by another man.

He allegedly dropped the child off with an acquaintance before barricading in a room at the Economy Inn on Ketchum Road.

He was taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Pipkin also has multiple charges from previous arrests, dating back to 2014, including possession of contraband into a penal facility, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

