1 man pronounced dead while 2 suspects on the run in Fox Meadows

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting in Crossings at Fox Meadows apartments Sunday evening around 6 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say the victim walked through the apartment complex with two suspects. Shortly after, gunshots were fired and the two men were observed running northbound on Hickory Hill.

Memphis Homicide Bureau is asking for the public’s help to identify both male suspects.

One suspect wore a black shirt with “Life is Good” on the front, and the second person wore a red bandana over his face, a Bass Pro ball cap, and a cast on his right hand.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip here

