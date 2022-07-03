Rising heat and humidity through next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mild this morning with temperatures in the 70s, but it will be another hot afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 90s. It will feel more like 100-105 with the high humidity. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible, but most of the area will stay dry today.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 95 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon downpours along with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows near 80. Tuesday through Friday will be extremely hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows near 80 each night. The heat index could climb up to 110 next week, so heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be likely. A few afternoon showers will be possible each day.

NEXT WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy next weekend with chances of showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

