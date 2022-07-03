Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Redbirds walk-off Jumbo Shrimp in 10th inning

(WMC Action News 5)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis has seen a fair share of Cardinals rehabbing at AutoZone Park over the last few months.

Add another name to the list: St. Louis lefty Steven Matz was on the bump against Jacksonville as he works his way back from a shoulder injury on Saturday night.

He went three innings and struck out three while giving up a run on four hits.

The game would go extras, tied at three.

In the bottom of the 10th, Moises Gomez sends the Memphis crowd home happy.

Delvin Perez scores on the walk off single from Gomez.

Redbirds snap a three-game losing streak to the Jumbo Shrimp; they’ll have a chance to even up the six-game set Saturday night.

