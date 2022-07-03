Prepare for an extended period of high heat & humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few afternoon and evening pop-up showers will be possible, but most of the area will stay dry. Tomorrow a Heat Advisory will be in place for most of the Mid-South with the “feels like” temperature at 105 degrees or greater. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon and early evening on the 4th.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: South at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, highs in the mid 90s, heat index 105 or greater with a slight chance of a showers or storms in the afternoon. Southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

JULY 4TH NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and humid with lows in the upper 70s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday through Friday will be extremely hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows near 80 each night. The heat index could climb up to 110 next week, so heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be likely. A few afternoon showers will be possible each day.

NEXT WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy next weekend with chances of showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s.

