Memphis Mission of Mercy sends supplies to Ukraine

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis nonprofit packed a truckload of medical supplies bound for Ukraine Saturday.

Memphis Mission of Mercy is a nonprofit that warehouses medical supplies mostly for medical missions to The Philippines. Nia Zalamea, Vice President and Founder’s daughter, says this new focus is something that’s been in the works with several organizations for the last three months.

“We’re sending two 40 foot containers worth of hospital beds, stretchers, disaster relief, wound care,” Zalamea said. “We essentially kind of built this shipment according to their needs. It’s going to be going to south and eastern Ukrainian hospitals.”

More than 47 thousand people have been killed and close to 13 thousand people have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine over four months ago.

President Biden says over the next few days the US plans to send $800 million more in aid to send to Ukraine. It will also include new advanced western air defense systems for Ukraine, more artillery and ammunition, counter battery radars.

