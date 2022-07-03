Advertise with Us
Lebron James on Akron police shooting: “I pray for my city”

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(Luis M. Alvarez | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - NBA star and Akron native Lebron James made a statement on the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker on Twitter.

“I pray for my city today”, the 4-time NBA champion said.

The Lakers forward sent the message shortly before the press conference held by the city of Akron showing the bodycam footage of the shooting.

Akron officials release bodycam video showing police shooting death of Jayland Walker

Akron officers shot and killed Walker in the morning of June 27.

The Lebron James Family Foundation made a statement on the shooting as well.

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford also commented on the shooting July 1 on Twitter.

Bernice King, the daughter of Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr., also made a statement via Twitter, encouraging people not to watch the footage.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

