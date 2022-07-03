Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was injured in a boating accident on the Tennessee River near Double Island in Decatur County on Saturday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Officers reported an incident involving a single vessel. A juvenile was injured and later passed away as a result of the injuries.

The TWRA is investigating the incident.

