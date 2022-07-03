Advertise with Us
Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River


By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was injured in a boating accident on the Tennessee River near Double Island in Decatur County on Saturday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said.

The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Officers reported an incident involving a single vessel. A juvenile was injured and later passed away as a result of the injuries.

The TWRA is investigating the incident.

