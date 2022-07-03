Home invader sentenced to over 100 years for attack in Berclair area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for a home invasion attack that occurred in the Berclair area in 2011.

Giorgio Lakeith Jennings, 33, was convicted in November on six counts of aggravated rape, five counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of facilitation of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft sentenced him to a total of 132 years in prison, including 126 years without the possibility for parole. In addition, Jennings will be on the Violent Sex Offender Registry for life and will be on Community Supervision for Life.

The incident occurred on Jan. 17, 2011, at a home on Owen Road in northeast Memphis where Jennings and two unidentified men armed with guns forced their way inside.

Three women, ages 21 to 25, were sexually assaulted; two male victims, ages 21 and 26, were shot in their right hands; and a 25-year-old man was pistol-whipped in the attack.

The three men also stole items from the home that included two video-game systems, various knives, a bow, a spear, and several medieval-type swords.

Jennings was identified as a suspect by DNA and by some of the stolen property which was found in the bedroom of his home. An arrest warrant was issued for him in 2014. Jennings was arrested three years later in St. Louis where he was in jail on another crime.

Jennings also has a sexual assault case pending in Las Vegas.

John Doe warrants have been issued for the unidentified suspects in the case based on DNA evidence.

The case here was handled by Asst. Dist. Attys. Abby Wallace and Leslie Byrd of the District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit 8, which seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.

