Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Home invader sentenced to over 100 years for attack in Berclair area

Giorgio Jennings' attack included six victims and 22 felony offenses.
Giorgio Jennings' attack included six victims and 22 felony offenses.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for a home invasion attack that occurred in the Berclair area in 2011.

Giorgio Lakeith Jennings, 33, was convicted in November on six counts of aggravated rape, five counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of facilitation of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft sentenced him to a total of 132 years in prison, including 126 years without the possibility for parole. In addition, Jennings will be on the Violent Sex Offender Registry for life and will be on Community Supervision for Life.

The incident occurred on Jan. 17, 2011, at a home on Owen Road in northeast Memphis where Jennings and two unidentified men armed with guns forced their way inside.

Three women, ages 21 to 25, were sexually assaulted; two male victims, ages 21 and 26, were shot in their right hands; and a 25-year-old man was pistol-whipped in the attack.

The three men also stole items from the home that included two video-game systems, various knives, a bow, a spear, and several medieval-type swords.

Jennings was identified as a suspect by DNA and by some of the stolen property which was found in the bedroom of his home. An arrest warrant was issued for him in 2014. Jennings was arrested three years later in St. Louis where he was in jail on another crime.

Jennings also has a sexual assault case pending in Las Vegas.

John Doe warrants have been issued for the unidentified suspects in the case based on DNA evidence.

The case here was handled by Asst. Dist. Attys. Abby Wallace and Leslie Byrd of the District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit 8, which seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Thompson enjoys a variety of hobbies and has no plans to slow down.
Tennessee man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot
The scene at Economy Inn
Suspect in custody after barricade at Memphis hotel
The fire in Cordova
Fire breaks out at Cordova apartments
Choosey Parker (Source: family)
Suspect in murder of Memphis activist pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Memphis Police Department
4 people killed within 12 hours, police say

Latest News

The pattern stays the same tomorrow
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 7/2/22
The celebration at Alonzo Weaver Park
Community celebrates 1 year cancellation of Byhalia pipeline
Community celebrates 1 year cancellation of Byhalia pipeline
Community celebrates 1 year cancellation of Byhalia pipeline
Low but daily rain chances
Sagay's Saturday evening First Alert Forecast 7/2/22