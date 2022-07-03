Advertise with Us
Downtown protest over Roe v. Wade decision turns heated

Screaming through bull horns, pro-choice and pro-life protestors faced off with each other at the Civic Center Plaza downtown.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What started as a peaceful protest downtown between pro-life and pro-choice turned into an aggravated standoff Saturday.

Dozens from both sides of the controversial Roe v. Wade decision gathered at Civic Center Plaza to voice their idea of human rights.

“I’m out here today because I think it’s a basic human right to do what you want with your own body, and I don’t think you should be able to tell anybody what they can and cannot do,” said pro-choice advocate Malachi Taylor.

Though the pro-choice crowd outnumbered the pro-lifer protestors, Randall Terry II, a pro-life activist, says someone has to stand up for unborn babies.

“People say that the unborn are not humans, but they are. We’re not fighting for our own rights. Right now we are fighting for the rights for the most defenseless in our society,” Terry said.

Although Tennessee now bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, Terry says their fight will continue until all abortions are illegal.

“We have not won the fight until child murder is illegal everywhere, just like slavery,” Terry said.

