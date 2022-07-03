Community celebrates 1 year cancellation of Byhalia pipeline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one year since plans to build the Byhalia Pipeline have been scrapped, and the Memphis Community Against Pollution held a cookout Saturday to celebrate.

Justin J. Pearson is the Co-Founder and President of MCAP.

“July 2nd will be a day of fun, food, family, and appreciation for the community that joined forces and rallied together to fight for justice,” Pearson said.

The pipeline would’ve been 49 miles long, starting at the Valero Memphis Refinery near downtown, and would run all the way to Byhalia.

Locals opposed it for fear it would pollute the sand aquifer that Memphis uses for drinking water. The pipeline would’ve also run through historically black neighborhoods in South Memphis.

“Dr. King said that the Movement lives or dies in Memphis,” Pearson said. “Our community has proven that the Movement is alive in Memphis. Across the city, state, and nation, we organized and galvanized to fight corporations who wanted to do us, our water, and our land harm. We didn’t stop there and have kept in the fight to keep this company away with success from the statehouse to the county and city council. We have more work to do.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.