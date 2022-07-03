Cardinals hit 4 straight homers, Arenado delivers game winner

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WMC) - Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle Friday night and he had quite the encore for the cardinals Saturday afternoon

In the top of the 1st he goes golfing and drives it out to left in a hurry, for a two-run shot, his 16th.

The very next batter, Nolan Gorman, the former Redbird, gets in on the act as he takes Kyle Gibson yard to make it 3-0.

And there’s more...next up, another guy who started the season in Memphis: Juan Yepez goes down and gets it, just enough carry out to left.

It was number 10 for the rookie on the year to make it 4-0 St. Louis.

So there’s no way they keep this going right? wrong.

Now it’s Dylan Carlson’s turn as he launches an absolute no-doubter to right.

It’s four consecutive home runs, the first time the Cardinals have ever done it. It’s just the 11th time it’s happened in baseball history.

But the phillies would come back to tie it at 5 all and then 6 all.

That’s our score as we go to the top of the 9th, and Arenado has ice in his veins.

He crushed a hanging breaking ball from Seranthony Dominguez, a go-ahead solo blast and the second of the game for him, third big fly of the weekend.

That proves to be the game winner.

Five home runs for the Cardinals power them to a 7-6 win.

The rubber match comes on Sunday Night Baseball.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.