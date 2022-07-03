Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
901 FC shut out on road against Tampa Bay

By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC came into Saturday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Rowdies on top of the East with 35 points and on a two-game winning streak.

But Tampa Bay lurks just five points back of 901 in third in the conference.

The Rowdies’ last loss came on April 30.

901 did beat them 3-1 in Memphis in March, but Tampa Bay got the home crowd going quickly.

901 FC was shut out 2-0, just their fourth loss of the season, Saturday night.

They’re back home against Phoenix next Saturday.

