3 shot in front of Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were shot Saturday evening at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South, police say.

Memphis Police responded to the scene around 7:06 p.m. Two victims are in critical condition and have been rushed to Regional One Hospital. Another non-critical victim has been transported to Methodist Hospital.

There is no suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.

