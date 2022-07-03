3 shot in front of Tiger Lane
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were shot Saturday evening at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South, police say.
Memphis Police responded to the scene around 7:06 p.m. Two victims are in critical condition and have been rushed to Regional One Hospital. Another non-critical victim has been transported to Methodist Hospital.
There is no suspect at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH.
