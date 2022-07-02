Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tennessee August primary voter registration deadline Tuesday


(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Aug. 4 primary election.

By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.

Early voting runs July 15-30, Monday through Saturday.

Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is July 28. Officials are urging voters to act right away if they want to vote absentee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Thompson enjoys a variety of hobbies and has no plans to slow down.
Tennessee man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot
Memphis Police Department
3 shot in front of Tiger Lane
Giorgio Jennings' attack included six victims and 22 felony offenses.
Home invader sentenced to over 100 years for attack in Berclair area
Memphis Police Department
4 people killed within 12 hours, police say

Latest News

Velma Young charged in fatal stabbing
Woman charged in deadly weekend stabbing
Byron Pipkin
Affidavit: Man shoots, kills girlfriend with 6-year-old child nearby
Memphis cooling center
City of Memphis opens cooling center as heat index tops 100 degrees
Dyersburg Police Department
Suspect arrested after 4 hour barricade situation in Dyersburg
WSMV boating death
Juvenile dies in boating accident