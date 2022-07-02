Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says

Edwards Tarumianz, 15, caught a rare fish, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Edwards Tarumianz, 15, went fishing this week and reeled in an incredibly rare fish, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.

Richard Simms, the man who took Tarumianz fishing that day, said he has never seen anything like it in all his 30 years of catfishing.

Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish(TWRA)

Officials with TWRA posted pictures of Tarumianz and his catch. “This is a neat and very rare catch for anglers and biologists,” said TWRA officials.

There are three possible categories that explain why the fish does not have color, according to TWRA.

  1. Albino: no pigment in skin and hair, leaving both white and eyes usually pink.
  2. Leucism: reduced pigmentation, identified by overall pale color or patches of reduced coloring.
  3. Piebald: having irregular patches of two colors.

“Either way, it is an awesome catch!” said TWRA officials.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Thompson enjoys a variety of hobbies and has no plans to slow down.
Tennessee man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot
Memphis Police Department
3 shot in front of Tiger Lane
Giorgio Jennings' attack included six victims and 22 felony offenses.
Home invader sentenced to over 100 years for attack in Berclair area
Memphis Police Department
4 people killed within 12 hours, police say

Latest News

Memphis cooling center
City of Memphis opens cooling center as heat index tops 100 degrees
Dyersburg Police Department
Suspect arrested after 4 hour barricade situation in Dyersburg
WSMV boating death
Juvenile dies in boating accident
Mississippi's abortion "trigger law" was passed in 2007.
Decision on Mississippi abortion trigger law could come this week
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather - 7/4