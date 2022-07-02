Advertise with Us
TDOC encourages registration for new alert service

(MGN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is encouraging crime victims and survivors to enroll in the new notification system.

The new system, VINE (Victim Information Notification Everyday) will replace the current system VOICE (Victim Offender Information Caller Emissary).

The goal is to streamline notification services to victims.

The VINE system allows individuals to opt-in to receiving electronic notifications, have more control over the type of notifications received, and choose the method in which they are notified.

VINE is a free service that provides crime victims, their families and concerned citizens with reliable information about offender location, custody status changes, facility transfers, sentence expiration, release, and parole eligibility for offenders in the custody of TDOC.

If you would like to receive updates, register by clicking here.

If you are a victim of crime and have questions about notifications, resources or services available to you, please email victim.notification@tn.gov.

