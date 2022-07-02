Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed early Saturday morning after police say an unknown vehicle struck him in the area near Springdale Elementary School.

Police say the vehicle was traveling Southbound on Hollywood Street when it struck the victim, Clifton Pritchard.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run at approximately 12:09 a.m. Pritchard was found dead on scene.

Police say the car involved may have heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or Sgt. M. Hinton of the Memphis Police Department STIS Bureau phone 901-636-3848.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

