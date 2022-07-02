Advertise with Us
Hot & humid weekend with isolated showers

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will stay hot and humid this weekend and the heat and humidity will stay in place for July 4th. Downpours will be likely during the afternoon and evening hours, but they will be isolated to widely scattered and won’t last all day. Prepare for even hotter temperatures next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon downpours along with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows near 80. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows near 80 each night.

