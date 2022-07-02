First Alert to even hotter temperatures next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We will stay hot and humid through the July 4th holiday and beyond. Downpours will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but they will be isolated to widely scattered and not everyone will see rain. The humidity will stay turned up and temperatures will get even hotter, upper 90s starting Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southwest wind at 5-10 mph and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s and southerly breezes at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: July 4th will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon downpours along with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows near 80. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows near 80 each night.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy both days with chances of showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s.

