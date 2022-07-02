Advertise with Us
Cordova homeowner confronts burglar, shot at twice

The unknown suspect was seen driving off in a light-colored sedan with bumper damage.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Cordova homeowner was shot at last week after police say they discovered a burglar in the driveway.

The suspect was confronted while he was burglarizing vehicles on Nesting Woods Circle. He fired two shots at the victim and then fled in the passenger side of a light-colored sedan with rear bumper damage. Ring camera footage shows the unknown suspect’s car.

Police describe the shooter as a man in his mid-20s.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

