Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

901 FC prepares for Saturday match at Tampa FC

Memphis 901 FC
Memphis 901 FC(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC hits the road this weekend for a match at the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The Boys in Blue are out to protect their top ranking in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference at 11-3-2. Memphis is dominating the USL League Wide Team of the Week rosters seemingly each and every week.

Defender Graham Smith is the latest to earn a spot. Midfielder Aaron Molloy made the Team of the Week Bench for Week 16, his third honor this season. 

Playing high level soccer is a balance. Head Coach Ben Pirmann says he tries to regulate between practice and games.

“We’ve got to keep their emotions in check,” Pirmann said. “We don’t want to get too high, and we can’t. We want to be ready Saturday night at Tampa.” 

First Touch for 901 FC at Tampa Bay is 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Thompson enjoys a variety of hobbies and has no plans to slow down.
Tennessee man wins $1 million Powerball jackpot
The scene at Economy Inn
Suspect in custody after barricade at Memphis hotel
1 person dead, another injured in Panola County shooting
The fire in Cordova
Fire breaks out at Cordova apartments
One law strengthens the penalty for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in...
New Tenn. laws will affect first responders, essential emergency services

Latest News

Memphis 901 FC
901 FC prepares for road match at Tampa Bay
Akot makes it official with UofM Tigers
Kyle ‘Slow Mo’ Anderson heads to Timberwolves
Grizzlies players give their final remarks on the 2021-2022 NBA season before heading into...
Morant reportedly signs 5-year, $193 million extension with Grizzlies