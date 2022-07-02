901 FC prepares for Saturday match at Tampa FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC hits the road this weekend for a match at the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The Boys in Blue are out to protect their top ranking in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference at 11-3-2. Memphis is dominating the USL League Wide Team of the Week rosters seemingly each and every week.

Defender Graham Smith is the latest to earn a spot. Midfielder Aaron Molloy made the Team of the Week Bench for Week 16, his third honor this season.

Playing high level soccer is a balance. Head Coach Ben Pirmann says he tries to regulate between practice and games.

“We’ve got to keep their emotions in check,” Pirmann said. “We don’t want to get too high, and we can’t. We want to be ready Saturday night at Tampa.”

First Touch for 901 FC at Tampa Bay is 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

