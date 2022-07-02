4 people killed within 12 hours, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the holiday weekend came an increase in crime as Memphis Police Department reports ongoing investigations for three shootings and a stabbing that took place within the past 12 hours beginning Friday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting on Winchester Rd. at 5:56 p.m. last night where one man was found dead on scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Another fatal shooting occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Oakwood St. where a man was found dead on scene.

Early Saturday morning, two more deadly incidents occurred within 10 minutes.

At 4:36 a.m., MPD responded to a shooting on Craigmont Drive where one man was found dead on scene from multiple gunshot wounds. At 4:42 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing where a man was found dead from multiple stab wounds on Lucy Avenue. One person was detained on the scene.

There is no suspect for the three fatal shootings at this time. There is no information to suggest any of these crimes were related.

If you have information, call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.